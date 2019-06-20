Women's World Cup: Favourites USA beat Sweden 2-0 to top Group F

Horan has three goals in her last six appearances for the USA

The United States continued their impressive start to their Women's World Cup title defence as they beat rivals Sweden to top Group F.

Both sides were already assured of their places in the last 16, but the USA added to their 13-0 and 3-0 wins over Thailand and Chile with another strong performance in Le Havre.

Unmarked midfielder Lindsey Horan poked in the opener from an early corner, before Tobin Heath's strike deflected in off Chelsea defender Jonna Andersson as the USA added a controversial second after the break.

Jill Ellis' side face Spain in the next round while Sweden meet Canada, with both of those matches to be played on Monday.

Andersson's own goal came amid yet another debatable intervention involving VAR at this tournament, eventually being given despite USA substitute Carli Lloyd being in an offside position in the middle when the cross was played in.

Lloyd did not touch the ball, so was deemed not to have been interfering with play after a lengthy stoppage for the review, but her presence clearly affected Linda Sembrant's attempt to hook the cross clear, which diverted the ball towards Heath.

USA continue to lay down marker

Nevertheless, the USA were worthy of their two-goal advantage and they could have added a late third but Lloyd was denied by Hedvig Lindahl's low save.

The three-time winners began the game at a rapid pace, looking sharper and livelier than the Swedes, who arguably allowed the holders too much room in the first half.

The world's top-ranked side had made seven changes, but they had rotated their squad for Sunday's win over Chile and therefore returned to something closer to their first-choice XI.

But they showed their pace, power and fitness with another good display, despite showing some very slight potential weaknesses in defence for the first time in the tournament.

Their 18 goals in the group stage is a new record for the Women's World Cup and - having also kept three clean sheets - they will have sent a strong message to their rivals that they mean business and remain the favourites.

