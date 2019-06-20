Women's World Cup - Group F
Sweden0USA2

Women's World Cup: Favourites USA beat Sweden 2-0 to top Group F

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport in Le Havre

Lindsey Horan
Horan has three goals in her last six appearances for the USA

The United States continued their impressive start to their Women's World Cup title defence as they beat rivals Sweden to top Group F.

Both sides were already assured of their places in the last 16, but the USA added to their 13-0 and 3-0 wins over Thailand and Chile with another strong performance in Le Havre.

Unmarked midfielder Lindsey Horan poked in the opener from an early corner, before Tobin Heath's strike deflected in off Chelsea defender Jonna Andersson as the USA added a controversial second after the break.

Jill Ellis' side face Spain in the next round while Sweden meet Canada, with both of those matches to be played on Monday.

Andersson's own goal came amid yet another debatable intervention involving VAR at this tournament, eventually being given despite USA substitute Carli Lloyd being in an offside position in the middle when the cross was played in.

Lloyd did not touch the ball, so was deemed not to have been interfering with play after a lengthy stoppage for the review, but her presence clearly affected Linda Sembrant's attempt to hook the cross clear, which diverted the ball towards Heath.

USA continue to lay down marker

Nevertheless, the USA were worthy of their two-goal advantage and they could have added a late third but Lloyd was denied by Hedvig Lindahl's low save.

The three-time winners began the game at a rapid pace, looking sharper and livelier than the Swedes, who arguably allowed the holders too much room in the first half.

The world's top-ranked side had made seven changes, but they had rotated their squad for Sunday's win over Chile and therefore returned to something closer to their first-choice XI.

But they showed their pace, power and fitness with another good display, despite showing some very slight potential weaknesses in defence for the first time in the tournament.

Their 18 goals in the group stage is a new record for the Women's World Cup and - having also kept three clean sheets - they will have sent a strong message to their rivals that they mean business and remain the favourites.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Lindahl
  • 15Bjorn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 3Sembrant
  • 2Andersson
  • 16Zigiotti Olme
  • 17SegerSubstituted forGlasat 64'minutes
  • 10JakobssonBooked at 86mins
  • 9AsllaniSubstituted forHurtigat 79'minutes
  • 22SchoughSubstituted forRolföat 57'minutes
  • 11Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 4Glas
  • 5Fischer
  • 6Eriksson
  • 7Janogy
  • 8Hurtig
  • 12Falk
  • 14Roddar
  • 18Rolfö
  • 19Anvegard
  • 20Larsson
  • 21Musovic
  • 23Rubensson

USA

  • 1Naeher
  • 5O'HaraBooked at 59mins
  • 7Dahlkemper
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 19Dunn
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forPressat 63'minutes
  • 9Horan
  • 3Mewis
  • 17Heath
  • 13MorganSubstituted forLloydat 45'minutes
  • 15RapinoeSubstituted forPughat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pugh
  • 6Brian
  • 8Ertz
  • 10Lloyd
  • 11Krieger
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Sonnett
  • 18Harris
  • 20Long
  • 21Franch
  • 22McDonald
  • 23Press
Referee:
Anastasia Pustovoytova

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Sweden 0, USA 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sweden 0, USA 2.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Christen Press.

Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Christen Press (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samantha Mewis.

Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samantha Mewis with a through ball.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Kelley O'Hara (USA).

Booking

Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kelley O'Hara (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Samantha Mewis (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.

Corner, USA. Conceded by Linda Sembrant.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Mallory Pugh replaces Megan Rapinoe.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kelley O'Hara.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Kosovare Asllani.

Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Linda Sembrant (Sweden).

Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hanna Glas with a cross.

Foul by Carli Lloyd (USA).

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christen Press (USA).

Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden).

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Glas replaces Caroline Seger.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Christen Press replaces Rose Lavelle.

Booking

Kelley O'Hara (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Fridolina Rolfö replaces Olivia Schough.

Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Olivia Schough with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Kelley O'Hara (USA).

Olivia Schough (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France33007169
2Norway32016336
3Nigeria310224-23
4South Korea300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33006069
2Spain31113214
3China31111104
4South Africa300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32017256
2Australia32018536
3Brazil32016336
4Jamaica3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33005149
2Japan311123-14
3Argentina302134-12
4Scotland301257-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands33006249
2Canada32014226
3Cameroon310235-23
4New Zealand300315-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA3300180189
2Sweden32017346
3Chile310225-33
4Thailand3003120-190
View full Women's World Cup tables

