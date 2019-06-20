Match ends, Sweden 0, USA 2.
Women's World Cup: Favourites USA beat Sweden 2-0 to top Group F
-
The United States continued their impressive start to their Women's World Cup title defence as they beat rivals Sweden to top Group F.
Both sides were already assured of their places in the last 16, but the USA added to their 13-0 and 3-0 wins over Thailand and Chile with another strong performance in Le Havre.
Unmarked midfielder Lindsey Horan poked in the opener from an early corner, before Tobin Heath's strike deflected in off Chelsea defender Jonna Andersson as the USA added a controversial second after the break.
Jill Ellis' side face Spain in the next round while Sweden meet Canada, with both of those matches to be played on Monday.
Andersson's own goal came amid yet another debatable intervention involving VAR at this tournament, eventually being given despite USA substitute Carli Lloyd being in an offside position in the middle when the cross was played in.
Lloyd did not touch the ball, so was deemed not to have been interfering with play after a lengthy stoppage for the review, but her presence clearly affected Linda Sembrant's attempt to hook the cross clear, which diverted the ball towards Heath.
USA continue to lay down marker
Nevertheless, the USA were worthy of their two-goal advantage and they could have added a late third but Lloyd was denied by Hedvig Lindahl's low save.
The three-time winners began the game at a rapid pace, looking sharper and livelier than the Swedes, who arguably allowed the holders too much room in the first half.
The world's top-ranked side had made seven changes, but they had rotated their squad for Sunday's win over Chile and therefore returned to something closer to their first-choice XI.
But they showed their pace, power and fitness with another good display, despite showing some very slight potential weaknesses in defence for the first time in the tournament.
Their 18 goals in the group stage is a new record for the Women's World Cup and - having also kept three clean sheets - they will have sent a strong message to their rivals that they mean business and remain the favourites.
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Lindahl
- 15Bjorn
- 13Ilestedt
- 3Sembrant
- 2Andersson
- 16Zigiotti Olme
- 17SegerSubstituted forGlasat 64'minutes
- 10JakobssonBooked at 86mins
- 9AsllaniSubstituted forHurtigat 79'minutes
- 22SchoughSubstituted forRolföat 57'minutes
- 11Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 4Glas
- 5Fischer
- 6Eriksson
- 7Janogy
- 8Hurtig
- 12Falk
- 14Roddar
- 18Rolfö
- 19Anvegard
- 20Larsson
- 21Musovic
- 23Rubensson
USA
- 1Naeher
- 5O'HaraBooked at 59mins
- 7Dahlkemper
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 19Dunn
- 16LavelleSubstituted forPressat 63'minutes
- 9Horan
- 3Mewis
- 17Heath
- 13MorganSubstituted forLloydat 45'minutes
- 15RapinoeSubstituted forPughat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pugh
- 6Brian
- 8Ertz
- 10Lloyd
- 11Krieger
- 12Davidson
- 14Sonnett
- 18Harris
- 20Long
- 21Franch
- 22McDonald
- 23Press
- Referee:
- Anastasia Pustovoytova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 0, USA 2.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Christen Press.
Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Christen Press (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samantha Mewis.
Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samantha Mewis with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kelley O'Hara (USA).
Booking
Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kelley O'Hara (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Samantha Mewis (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Linda Sembrant.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Mallory Pugh replaces Megan Rapinoe.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kelley O'Hara.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Kosovare Asllani.
Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Linda Sembrant (Sweden).
Carli Lloyd (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hanna Glas with a cross.
Foul by Carli Lloyd (USA).
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christen Press (USA).
Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathalie Bjorn (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Glas replaces Caroline Seger.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Christen Press replaces Rose Lavelle.
Booking
Kelley O'Hara (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Fridolina Rolfö replaces Olivia Schough.
Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Olivia Schough with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kelley O'Hara (USA).
Olivia Schough (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.