Women's World Cup: Netherlands defeat Canada to win Group E

Christine Sinclair (left) scored her 182nd international goal - she is two away from equalling American Abby Wambach's record

Substitute Lineth Beerensteyn scored a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat Canada 2-1 to take top spot in Group E of the Women's World Cup.

Anouk Dekker gave the Dutch the lead when she headed in before Christine Sinclair equalised to achieve the feat of scoring in five World Cups.

Beerensteyn's close-range finish ensured the Dutch finished their group campaign with a 100% record.

They will now play Japan while Canada will face USA or Sweden.

Canada, semi-finalists in 2003, looked set to go 1-0 up in the second minute when referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the spot after Janine Beckie appeared to have been fouled by Desiree van Lunteren in the area.

Sinclair stood with the ball on the spot but, after consulting with VAR, Frappart ruled the foul happened outside the area.

The intensity of the game increased after the European champions took the lead through Montpellier midfielder Dekker, who brilliantly got between two defenders to head in Sherida Spitse's free-kick.

Canada were level soon after when Sinclair prodded in Jordyn Huitema's cross at the far post. Huitema, 18, was not born when Sinclair made her international debut in 2000.

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman decided to twist and brought on Beerensteyn in the 70th minute. Five minutes later, the FC Twente forward timed her run into the six-yard area to perfection to turn in Van Lunteren's cross.