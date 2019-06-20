Match ends, Netherlands 2, Canada 1.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands defeat Canada to win Group E
-
- From the section Women's Football
Substitute Lineth Beerensteyn scored a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat Canada 2-1 to take top spot in Group E of the Women's World Cup.
Anouk Dekker gave the Dutch the lead when she headed in before Christine Sinclair equalised to achieve the feat of scoring in five World Cups.
Beerensteyn's close-range finish ensured the Dutch finished their group campaign with a 100% record.
They will now play Japan while Canada will face USA or Sweden.
Canada, semi-finalists in 2003, looked set to go 1-0 up in the second minute when referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the spot after Janine Beckie appeared to have been fouled by Desiree van Lunteren in the area.
Sinclair stood with the ball on the spot but, after consulting with VAR, Frappart ruled the foul happened outside the area.
The intensity of the game increased after the European champions took the lead through Montpellier midfielder Dekker, who brilliantly got between two defenders to head in Sherida Spitse's free-kick.
Canada were level soon after when Sinclair prodded in Jordyn Huitema's cross at the far post. Huitema, 18, was not born when Sinclair made her international debut in 2000.
Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman decided to twist and brought on Beerensteyn in the 70th minute. Five minutes later, the FC Twente forward timed her run into the six-yard area to perfection to turn in Van Lunteren's cross.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2van Lunteren
- 6DekkerBooked at 23mins
- 20Bloodworth
- 4van Dongen
- 14Groenen
- 8SpitseSubstituted forRoordat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10van de DonkSubstituted forJansenat 87'minutes
- 7van de Sanden
- 9Miedema
- 11MartensSubstituted forBeerensteynat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3van der Gragt
- 5van Es
- 12Pelova
- 13Jansen
- 15Kaagman
- 16Kop
- 17Jansen
- 18Kerkdijk
- 19Roord
- 21Beerensteyn
- 22van der Most
- 23Geurts
Canada
- 1Labbé
- 10Lawrence
- 3BuchananBooked at 38mins
- 4Zadorsky
- 2ChapmanSubstituted forRiviereat 69'minutes
- 9Huitema
- 11ScottSubstituted forQuinnat 79'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 13Schmidt
- 16Beckie
- 17Fleming
- 12SinclairSubstituted forLeonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Quinn
- 6Rose
- 7Grosso
- 8Riviere
- 14Carle
- 15Prince
- 18Sheridan
- 19Leon
- 20Woeller
- 21D'Angelo
- 22Agnew
- 23Hellstrom
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Canada 1.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.
Attempt missed. Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.
Booking
Jill Roord (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Lawrence (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).
Foul by Jordyn Huitema (Canada).
Merel van Dongen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Renate Jansen replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross.
Booking
Rebecca Quinn (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Rebecca Quinn replaces Desiree Scott.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 2, Canada 1. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Desiree van Lunteren with a cross.
Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).
Desiree Scott (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Lineth Beerensteyn replaces Lieke Martens.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Jill Roord replaces Sherida Spitse.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Jayde Riviere replaces Allysha Chapman.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Adriana Leon replaces Christine Sinclair.
Hand ball by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).
Lieke Martens (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Canada 1. Christine Sinclair (Canada) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence with a cross.
Offside, Canada. Jessie Fleming tries a through ball, but Christine Sinclair is caught offside.
Foul by Sherida Spitse (Netherlands).
Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Canada 0. Anouk Dekker (Netherlands) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Sherida Spitse with a cross following a set piece situation.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).
Offside, Netherlands. Desiree van Lunteren tries a through ball, but Shanice van de Sanden is caught offside.
Foul by Merel van Dongen (Netherlands).
Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Netherlands 0, Canada 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Netherlands 0, Canada 0.
Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christine Sinclair.