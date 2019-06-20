Women's World Cup - Group E
Netherlands2Canada1

Women's World Cup: Netherlands defeat Canada to win Group E

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Christine Sinclair (left)
Christine Sinclair (left) scored her 182nd international goal - she is two away from equalling American Abby Wambach's record

Substitute Lineth Beerensteyn scored a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat Canada 2-1 to take top spot in Group E of the Women's World Cup.

Anouk Dekker gave the Dutch the lead when she headed in before Christine Sinclair equalised to achieve the feat of scoring in five World Cups.

Beerensteyn's close-range finish ensured the Dutch finished their group campaign with a 100% record.

They will now play Japan while Canada will face USA or Sweden.

Canada, semi-finalists in 2003, looked set to go 1-0 up in the second minute when referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the spot after Janine Beckie appeared to have been fouled by Desiree van Lunteren in the area.

Sinclair stood with the ball on the spot but, after consulting with VAR, Frappart ruled the foul happened outside the area.

The intensity of the game increased after the European champions took the lead through Montpellier midfielder Dekker, who brilliantly got between two defenders to head in Sherida Spitse's free-kick.

Canada were level soon after when Sinclair prodded in Jordyn Huitema's cross at the far post. Huitema, 18, was not born when Sinclair made her international debut in 2000.

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman decided to twist and brought on Beerensteyn in the 70th minute. Five minutes later, the FC Twente forward timed her run into the six-yard area to perfection to turn in Van Lunteren's cross.

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 2van Lunteren
  • 6DekkerBooked at 23mins
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 4van Dongen
  • 14Groenen
  • 8SpitseSubstituted forRoordat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10van de DonkSubstituted forJansenat 87'minutes
  • 7van de Sanden
  • 9Miedema
  • 11MartensSubstituted forBeerensteynat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3van der Gragt
  • 5van Es
  • 12Pelova
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Kaagman
  • 16Kop
  • 17Jansen
  • 18Kerkdijk
  • 19Roord
  • 21Beerensteyn
  • 22van der Most
  • 23Geurts

Canada

  • 1Labbé
  • 10Lawrence
  • 3BuchananBooked at 38mins
  • 4Zadorsky
  • 2ChapmanSubstituted forRiviereat 69'minutes
  • 9Huitema
  • 11ScottSubstituted forQuinnat 79'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 13Schmidt
  • 16Beckie
  • 17Fleming
  • 12SinclairSubstituted forLeonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Quinn
  • 6Rose
  • 7Grosso
  • 8Riviere
  • 14Carle
  • 15Prince
  • 18Sheridan
  • 19Leon
  • 20Woeller
  • 21D'Angelo
  • 22Agnew
  • 23Hellstrom
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamCanada
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Netherlands 2, Canada 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Canada 1.

Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

Attempt missed. Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.

Booking

Jill Roord (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Lawrence (Canada) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).

Foul by Jordyn Huitema (Canada).

Merel van Dongen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Renate Jansen replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.

Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands).

Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

Attempt missed. Janine Beckie (Canada) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross.

Booking

Rebecca Quinn (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Canada. Rebecca Quinn replaces Desiree Scott.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 2, Canada 1. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Desiree van Lunteren with a cross.

Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).

Desiree Scott (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (Canada) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Lineth Beerensteyn replaces Lieke Martens.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Jill Roord replaces Sherida Spitse.

Substitution

Substitution, Canada. Jayde Riviere replaces Allysha Chapman.

Substitution

Substitution, Canada. Adriana Leon replaces Christine Sinclair.

Hand ball by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).

Lieke Martens (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 1, Canada 1. Christine Sinclair (Canada) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence with a cross.

Offside, Canada. Jessie Fleming tries a through ball, but Christine Sinclair is caught offside.

Foul by Sherida Spitse (Netherlands).

Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 1, Canada 0. Anouk Dekker (Netherlands) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Sherida Spitse with a cross following a set piece situation.

Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Canada).

Offside, Netherlands. Desiree van Lunteren tries a through ball, but Shanice van de Sanden is caught offside.

Foul by Merel van Dongen (Netherlands).

Jessie Fleming (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Netherlands 0, Canada 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Netherlands 0, Canada 0.

Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Canada) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christine Sinclair.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France33007169
2Norway32016336
3Nigeria310224-23
4South Korea300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33006069
2Spain31113214
3China31111104
4South Africa300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32017256
2Australia32018536
3Brazil32016336
4Jamaica3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33005149
2Japan311123-14
3Argentina302134-12
4Scotland301257-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands33006249
2Canada32014226
3Cameroon310235-23
4New Zealand300315-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA2200160166
2Sweden22007166
3Chile200205-50
4Thailand2002118-170
View full Women's World Cup tables

