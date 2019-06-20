Women's World Cup: Cameroon score injury time winner against New Zealand to reach last 16

From the section

'Lovely, lovely goal' - Nchout spins two defenders to give Cameroon lead

Ajara Nchout scored two brilliant goals, including an injury-time winner, as Cameroon dramatically beat New Zealand 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup as a best third-placed team.

Nchout turned inside Ria Percival in the 95th minute and superbly curled in the winner to put Cameroon through.

They were heading out after Aurelle Awona sliced a volley into her own net with 10 minutes remaining for 1-1.

Nchout had put her side ahead in the second half with a lovely, dinked goal.

Although Cameroon finished on three points, the same as Nigeria from Group A, they went through courtesy of a better fair-play record between the two African sides.

The Netherlands finished top of Group E with a 100% record after a 2-1 victory over Canada, who finish in second place.

