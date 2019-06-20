Women's World Cup - Group E
Cameroon2New Zealand1

Women's World Cup: Cameroon score injury time winner against New Zealand to reach last 16

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Lovely, lovely goal' - Nchout spins two defenders to give Cameroon lead

Ajara Nchout scored two brilliant goals, including an injury-time winner, as Cameroon dramatically beat New Zealand 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup as a best third-placed team.

Nchout turned inside Ria Percival in the 95th minute and superbly curled in the winner to put Cameroon through.

They were heading out after Aurelle Awona sliced a volley into her own net with 10 minutes remaining for 1-1.

Nchout had put her side ahead in the second half with a lovely, dinked goal.

Although Cameroon finished on three points, the same as Nigeria from Group A, they went through courtesy of a better fair-play record between the two African sides.

The Netherlands finished top of Group E with a 100% record after a 2-1 victory over Canada, who finish in second place.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Cameroon

  • 1Ngo Ndom
  • 5Ejangue
  • 11Awona
  • 6Johnson
  • 4Leuko
  • 10YangoSubstituted forAbenaat 84'minutes
  • 8Feudjio
  • 3Nchout
  • 22Abam
  • 17EnganamouitSubstituted forTakounda Engoloat 54'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 7Onguene

Substitutes

  • 2Manie
  • 9Ngono Mani
  • 13Meyong Menene
  • 14Abena
  • 15Sonkeng
  • 18Akaba
  • 19Ngo Ndoumbouk
  • 20Mbeleck
  • 21Takounda Engolo
  • 23Ongmahan

New Zealand

  • 1Nayler
  • 14Bowen
  • 6Stott
  • 8Erceg
  • 3GreenBooked at 68minsSubstituted forHassettat 68'minutes
  • 7Riley
  • 2Percival
  • 16DuncanSubstituted forWilkinsonat 68'minutes
  • 22ChanceSubstituted forLongoat 88'minutes
  • 11Gregorius
  • 13White

Substitutes

  • 5Stratford
  • 9Kete
  • 10Longo
  • 12Hassett
  • 15Morton
  • 17Wilkinson
  • 18Skilton
  • 19Satchell
  • 20Cleverley
  • 21Esson
  • 23Olla
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamNew Zealand
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1.

Goal!

Goal! Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1. Ajara Nchout (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene with a headed pass.

Foul by Katie Bowen (New Zealand).

Annette Ngo Ndom (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sarah Gregorius (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yvonne Leuko (Cameroon).

Attempt missed. Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ajara Nchout.

Attempt missed. Michaela Abam (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Ninon Abena (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabrielle Onguene.

Foul by Rosie White (New Zealand).

Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ninon Abena.

Ali Riley (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ajara Nchout (Cameroon).

Substitution

Substitution, New Zealand. Annalie Longo replaces Olivia Chance.

Offside, Cameroon. Ajara Nchout tries a through ball, but Gabrielle Onguene is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Olivia Chance (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hannah Wilkinson.

Foul by Betsy Hassett (New Zealand).

Michaela Abam (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Ninon Abena replaces Jeannette Yango.

Offside, Cameroon. Ajara Nchout tries a through ball, but Gabrielle Onguene is caught offside.

Foul by Rosie White (New Zealand).

Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ria Percival (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ajara Nchout (Cameroon).

Goal!

Own Goal by Aurelle Awona, Cameroon. Cameroon 1, New Zealand 1.

Olivia Chance (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dangerous play by Augustine Ejangue (Cameroon).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon).

Offside, Cameroon. Augustine Ejangue tries a through ball, but Alexandra Takounda Engolo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Abby Erceg (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross following a corner.

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Annette Ngo Ndom.

Attempt saved. Betsy Hassett (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rosie White.

Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Aurelle Awona.

Foul by Betsy Hassett (New Zealand).

Jeannette Yango (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alexandra Takounda Engolo (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ali Riley (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France33007169
2Norway32016336
3Nigeria310224-23
4South Korea300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33006069
2Spain31113214
3China31111104
4South Africa300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy32017256
2Australia32018536
3Brazil32016336
4Jamaica3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33005149
2Japan311123-14
3Argentina302134-12
4Scotland301257-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands33006249
2Canada32014226
3Cameroon310235-23
4New Zealand300315-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA2200160166
2Sweden22007166
3Chile200205-50
4Thailand2002118-170
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you