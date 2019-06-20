Alex Rodríguez Gorrín: Midfielder joins Oxford United on two-year contract

Alex Rodríguez Gorrín came through Sunderland's academy

Oxford United have signed former Motherwell midfielder Alex Rodríguez Gorrín on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old Tenerife-born player has the option to extend his deal at the Kassam Stadium by a further year.

Gorrín previously had spells in Portugal, Romania and New Zealand and was in Sunderland's youth system.

"I'm excited to join, it's a great club and they're doing things right," he said. "I'm keen to keep improving in every way I can to help the team."

Gorrín joined Motherwell on a one-year deal last season, making 25 appearances in all competitions and scoring once.

