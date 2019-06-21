Ellis Harrison: Portsmouth sign Ipswich Town striker
Portsmouth have signed striker Ellis Harrison from fellow League One club Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old departs Ipswich after an injury-disrupted season following his £750,000 move from Bristol Rovers.
Welshman Harrison, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, was limited to just 17 appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring once.
"Ellis has a good record in League One and all the attributes we need," said Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen.
