Reece Brown: Huddersfield Town sign Forest Green midfielder

Reece Brown scored 13 goals in 78 league appearances for Forest Green

Huddersfield Town have signed Forest Green midfielder Reece Brown for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who scored 11 goals in League Two last season, was out of contract but Rovers were due compensation because of Brown's age.

The former England Under-20 international is Town's second summer signing after defender Tommy Elphick.

"I'm very happy that we can welcome Reece to Huddersfield Town today," boss Jan Siewert told the club website.

Brown started his career with Birmingham before being released in 2017.

Siewert added: "He is a very interesting player. He had a setback in his career when he left Birmingham City, but he showed great desire to go on and have a real impact at Forest Green Rovers. Now wants to show that he can apply his qualities to be a success in the Championship."

