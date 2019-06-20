Grant McCann: Hull City make formal approach for Doncaster boss
Hull City have made an official approach for Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.
BBC Sport understands McCann is yet to make a decision on whether he wishes to speak to the Championship club.
Nigel Adkins left his position as Tigers boss last week after failing to agree a new deal.
McCann, 39, led Rovers to a sixth-placed finish in League One last season before they were beaten by Charlton in the play-off semi-finals.
The Northern Irishman, who has also had a spell in charge of Peterborough, took over at the Keepmoat Stadium in June 2018.