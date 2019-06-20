Grant McCann: Hull City make formal approach for Doncaster boss

Grant McCann
Grant McCann was appointed Doncaster boss in June 2018

Hull City have made an official approach for Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

BBC Sport understands McCann is yet to make a decision on whether he wishes to speak to the Championship club.

Nigel Adkins left his position as Tigers boss last week after failing to agree a new deal.

McCann, 39, led Rovers to a sixth-placed finish in League One last season before they were beaten by Charlton in the play-off semi-finals.

The Northern Irishman, who has also had a spell in charge of Peterborough, took over at the Keepmoat Stadium in June 2018.

