Adam Roscrow: AFC Wimbledon sign striker from Cardiff Metropolitan University

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Adam Roscrow from Welsh Premier League side Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The 24-year-old helped the Archers qualify for the preliminary stages of the Europa League last season.

"Adam has scored a hatful of goals," Dons boss Wally Downs said.

"He has got all the attributes that you want in a striker; he's mobile with an eye for goal, and he works hard when you don't have the ball."

AFC Wimbledon have not disclosed the terms of the deal or the length of Roscrow's contract.

