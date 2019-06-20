Gary Mackay-Steven: Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says door open for winger to stay

Gary Mackay-Steven has told Derek McInnes he is considering leaving Aberdeen

Gary Mackay-Steven could yet remain at Aberdeen but "needs to want to stay", says manager Derek McInnes.

The 28-year-old winger has been linked with a move to Portsmouth now his contract is up after two seasons at Pittodrie.

Mackay-Steven has told the club he is considering leaving but McInnes insists the door is "not closed".

"Gary said he's not having a medical, but he's certainly having a look at one or two things," he said.

"I believe Gary is talking to one or two clubs and he's got options. If he says he really wants to be here when he weighs up his options then we can look at that, but I'm not stopping preparing - we've not closed the door on him and he's not closed the door on us.

"He's got one or two things he's going to consider, but as recently as yesterday he was still telling me he is definitely considering staying - but I need him to want to stay."

Dons targeting more summer recruits

McInnes is also looking at more signings before their Europa League campaign gets under way next month against Finnish side ROPS Rovaniemi next month.

Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson signed with the Dons this week, adding to other new recruits Ash Taylor, Curtis Main and Ryan Hedges.

However, with 10 departures including captain Graeme Shinnie, the Aberdeen manager is keen to strengthen his squad.

"We need to get players in, the squad is tight, we're keen to get one or two more in before the European deadline, to make sure we're fully prepared," he said.

"The obvious one is left-back but we're looking at two or three different positions.

"We're making good progress on one or two things, we'll just have to see if it plays out."