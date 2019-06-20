Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Crystal Palace defender has had 'head turned' by transfer rumours

Aaron Wan-Bissaka played in 35 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in the 2018-19 season and made his debut for England Under-21s in September

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is "bound" to be affected by talk of a transfer to Manchester United, says England Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka, 21, is reportedly wanted by United with talks ongoing over a potential £50m move.

He is currently at the European Under-21 Championship and scored an own goal in England's 2-1 loss to France.

"When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head," said Boothroyd.

"For a young player - all he knows is Crystal Palace academy and Crystal Palace - it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it.

"What I will say is, because he doesn't say too much, you don't get to find out too much. He keeps things to himself and is a very private guy."

Boothroyd said the situation could be similar to when goalkeeper Jordan Pickford moved from Sunderland to Everton for £30m two days before England's Euro 2017 opener.

"Everton agreed the deal, they worked very closely with us and were very respectful in terms of not getting involved in our build-up," added Boothroyd.

"In the end it was done in a hotel down the road away from everything else, all the medicals got done.

"If that was to happen we certainly wouldn't be blocking anybody, we'd be talking to people and seeing if we could help out - provided both clubs were happy with it.

"If that happens we'll oblige and if it doesn't suit us we'll find a time when it does."

England take on Group C leaders Romania in Cesena, Italy on Friday in their second match at the tournament, before playing Croatia in San Marino on 24 June.