European Under-21 Championship: England face must-win game against Romania

An injury-time own goal from Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw England Under-21s lose 2-1 to France in their opening match

England Under-21s need to beat Romania Under-21s on Friday to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships.

Aidy Boothroyd's side lost 2-1 after conceding twice in the last few minutes against France in their first tournament match in Cesena on Tuesday.

Only the group winners are guaranteed to advance into the semi-finals.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury is suspended after his red card against France when England were winning 1-0.

Boothroyd said: "If we're going to get out the group, we need to get maximum points.

"We're all very disappointed but we have no time for sulking. If you don't take your chances and stop your opponent, you put yourself in a vulnerable position.

"We could quite easily have gone in 3-0 [up] at half-time [against France]. I thought we were the better team by a long way in the first half."

Leicester winger Demarai Gray said the England squad were still confident of making the knockout stages in the tournament, which is being held in northern Italy and in San Marino.

"We're not stressing, not worried and we can still go through as the best second-placed team," said Gray.

"But we can also go through top of the table and it is important we put goals in the net in the next couple of games.

"Everyone is hurting but the spirit is fine. No one is on to each other, no one is down. We are a good group and the boys will fight and recover."

Friday's match again takes place in Cesena and Romania are top of Group C after a 4-1 win over Croatia on Tuesday.