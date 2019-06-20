Angelo Alessio: Kilmarnock manager ready to build on Steve Clarke legacy

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio with newly appointed coach Massimo Donati

Angelo Alessio says Kilmarnock has provided a platform for him to step out of Antonio Conte's shadow and become a successful manager in his own right.

The Italian, 54, has signed a three-year deal to replace Steve Clarke at Rugby Park.

After spending eight years as Conte's assistant at Juventus, Chelsea and Italy, Alessio is keen to prove his credentials as a number one.

"We were together for eight years and won a lot of trophies," said Alessio.

"I spoke to Antonio and he understands my dream and my desire to start a new career. I think he's happy for me and he wished me good luck."

Alessio knows he has a huge task to match the feats of his predecessor Clarke, who led Killie to their first third-place finish in the top flight in 53 years before departing to take over the Scotland job.

"Kilmarnock last season had a great season,'' said Alessio, who has retained Clarke's assistant Alex Dyer and added former Celtic and Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati to his coaching staff.

"But I need the players and the squad to continue to work hard to stay on top of the league.

"Steve Clarke did a great job and got great results here. For me, this is a big challenge but I'm ready to continue this way.

"The challenge will be very hard but I always live under pressure because every year Antonio and I start out looking to win. Not to finish second, to win."

Improved budget for Alessio

Killie owner Billy Bowie appreciates expectations at the club have now been raised and is willing to back the new manager with additional funds in the transfer market.

"Angelo was one of the final candidates to come along through the interview process but the research he had actually done on Kilmarnock and what he knew showed he had taken the time to find out what the club was all about and what our core values were,'' Bowie said.

"He came across very well and did well to get the job.

"I've said from the beginning that as things grow within the club, everything else grows with it so with the success we had last year things are growing. That means there will be an improved budget from last season."