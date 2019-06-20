St Johnstone sign up goalkeeper Elliott Parish

Parish made his last Dundee appearance in October last year

St Johnstone have signed former Dundee goalkeeper Elliott Parish on a two-year-deal.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after two seasons at Dens Park.

Parish was a regular in his first term with Dundee but played just seven matches in the last campaign as the Dark Blues were relegated.

He started as an Aston Villa trainee and had spells with Bristol City, Blackpool, Colchester and Accrington Stanley before his move to Scotland.

