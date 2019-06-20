Jerry Yates: Swindon Town sign Rotherham forward on loan

Jerry Yates made his debut for Rotherham in April 2015 and has scored five goals in 51 appearances for the club

League Two side Swindon Town have signed Rotherham forward Jerry Yates on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Carlisle, scoring seven goals in 29 outings.

He then returned to the Millers and featured seven times as they were relegated from the Championship.

"I think Jerry's got a little bit of everything - he's got a good trick, he can score goals," Robins first-team boss Richie Wellens said.

"He has high energy and he is infectious in the way that he plays, and I think other people will follow suit."

