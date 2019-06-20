Megan Campbell: Manchester City Women defender signs new one-year deal

Megan Campbell was an unused substitute when Manchester City beat West Ham in the Women's FA Cup final in May

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell has signed a new one-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 28 appearances since joining in February 2016.

She missed a large part of the 2018-19 campaign through injury, but returned for the final months of the season as City won the FA Cup and League Cup.

"Having her back fit is like having a new signing," said Manchester City manager Nick Cushing.

"She has shown exceptional mental strength to have overcome two lengthy spells on the sidelines.

"I have been inspired by Megan's dedication and application and look forward to her character and mentality pushing the team for the coming season."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.