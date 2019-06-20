Scott Boyd: Defender exits Kilmarnock and retires for Ross County post

Boyd had been spending two days a week at Rugby Park gaining an insight into the running of the club

Scott Boyd has returned to Ross County to take on a new position as sporting director, with the defender retiring as a player.

The 33-year-old had signed a new deal to stay with Kilmarnock for another season in March.

He spent three years at Rugby Park and played in 24 matches last term.

"Scott's role will have a heavy focus on business and community engagement." County chairman Roy MacGregor told the Dingwall club's website.

"He will be tasked with developing and building the RCFC brand, particularly across the Highlands and Islands and work with our community, youth, academy and first teams, enhancing the commercial opportunities for each entity.

"Scott will also be responsible for bridging the gap between the football and commercial functions of the club, focusing on building relationships with sponsors, businesses and supporters alike."

Boyd, who has a sports management degree, spent nine years with County before his move to Kilmarnock, making over 300 appearances.