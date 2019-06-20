Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Kerr, VAR, Tierney, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland's gutted players accused Fifa of making the rules up as they go along after their Women's World Cup dreams were shattered against Argentina.(Scottish Sun)

"So near yet so VAR," reports The National. Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said it's difficult to sum up the squad's emotions following their controversial exit.

"Disaster for Scotland," writes the Daily Record. "There were echoes of the glorious failures that have blighted the men's side over the years..."

Napoli have joined Arsenal in the race to sign £25m-rated Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The defender is currently recovering from a double hernia operation. (Scottish Sun)

Oldham defender George Edmundson is expected to seal a £650,000 move to Rangers. (Daily Record)