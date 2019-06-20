Jackie Simpson: Glentoran Women sign defender from UDG Tenerife

Simpson graduated from University of South Florida

Glentoran Women have signed defender Jackie Simpson from Spanish top-flight club UDG Tenerife.

The centre-back, who is from Florida, has spent three seasons in Tenerife after moving there from Orlando Pride.

She was a teammate of USA internationals Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris during her time in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Glens will face Sion Swifts Ladies in the final of the Women's Premiership League Cup at Seaview next Friday.

The east Belfast outfit replaced Linfield Ladies at the top of the league table thanks to a 7-0 home victory over Derry City on Wednesday night.

Joely Andrews bagged a double as the Glens moved above the champions on goal difference.