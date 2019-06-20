Irish Premiership: Cliftonville sign midfielder Ronan Wilson from Institute

Wilson will link up again with former Stute manager Paddy McLaughlin at Solitude

Cliftonville have signed midfielder Ronan Wilson from Institute.

The 20-year-old follows Ronan Doherty in making a summer move to Solitude from Stute, where Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin was previously in charge.

Wilson and Doherty both played for the north Belfast outfit in a friendly win over Derry City at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Cliftonville face Welsh Premier League side Barry Town in the preliminary round of Europa League qualifying.

The first leg will take place in Wales on 27 June, with the return leg in Belfast on 4 July.

The Reds played their second pre-season warm-up game against Ards on Wednesday night, winning 5-0 at Solitude.

Meanwhile, Stute midfielder Aaron Jarvis has committed to staying at the north west club for the 2019/20 season, despite interest from a number of Irish Premiership club.