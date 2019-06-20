Erik ten Hag: Ajax boss signs new contract to 2022

Erik Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag won the Eredivisie as well as the Dutch Cup in the 2018-19 season

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has signed a three-year contract after leading the club to a Dutch league and cup double plus the Champions League semi-finals.

Ten Hag, appointed in December 2017, secured Ajax's first Eredivisie title since 2014 in his debut full season.

The 49-year-old's side knocked then-holders Real Madrid and Juventus out of the Champions League before semi-final defeat by Tottenham.

"We have had a fantastic year and now want to expand on this," Ten Hag said.

The Dutchman added: "The results we have achieved so far have been fantastic.

"It will be a hell of a job to repeat that. But we will set our goals again and go for results again."

Marc Overmars, Ajax's director of football affairs, added: "I think it is good for Ajax that the manager will be here in the years to come after such a successful season. We want to continue building."

