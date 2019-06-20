Oleksandr Zinchenko: Man City defender signs contract extension

The 22-year-old made 43 appearances in his debut season with the Premier League champions

Manchester City have agreed a three-year contract extension with 22-year-old defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The deal, which runs until 2024, comes a day after City announced right-back Kyle Walker would be staying at the club for a similar length of time.

Twelve months ago, it seemed Zinchenko had little future under Pep Guardiola.

The Blues agreed a £16m transfer with Wolves but the Ukrainian turned down the move and stayed at the Etihad Stadium in order to prove himself.

Although Zinchenko started only three Premier League games before the end of January, with first-choice left-back Benjamin Mendy injured, he started the 6-0 hammering of Chelsea on 10 February and remained a regular for the remainder of the campaign.

Zinchenko started both the EFL and FA Cup final successes against Chelsea and Watford respectively.

It is understood Guardiola has shelved plans to bring in an alternative at left-back this summer and intends to make Zinchenko his first choice.