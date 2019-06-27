Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 to reach last 16

Youcef Belaili
Youcef Belaili (centre) scored his second international goal against Senegal, with his first coming earlier this month in a friendly against Mali

Algeria beat Senegal to clinch a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

The match was billed as a showdown between Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, of Manchester City, and Senegal's Liverpool forward Sadio Mane - but both players had quiet games.

Youcef Belaili blasted home the only goal of the game from the edge of box from Sofiane Feghouli's cross.

Senegal almost equalised with the final action of the game, with Mane heading over from close range.

Africa's highest ranked team need to beat Kenya in their final group game to be guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

Mane was unfortunate not to win a penalty when he was sandwiched by Adlene Guedioura and Ramy Bensebaini with 20 minutes to go. The video assistant referee system does not come in until the quarter-final stage.

The game did not live up to the hype, with Senegal not having a shot on target until the 78th minute when Youssouf Sabaly's 20-yard shot was parried by Rais M'Bolhi and Mbaye Diagne put the rebound wide from close range.

There was no action of note in the first half at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, with former West Ham winger Feghouli curling wide moments before setting up the only goal.

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye blazed a shot over for Senegal just after the hour-mark and Mahrez, in a rare moment of magic, lashed an effort just wide from long range.

Group C's other teams, Kenya and Tanzania, meet at 21:00 BST in the same stadium as both sides look to pick up their first points of the tournament.

Line-ups

Senegal

  • 16Mendy
  • 22Wagué
  • 8KouyatéBooked at 15mins
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 12Sabaly
  • 13A N'DiayeSubstituted forSaivetat 86'minutes
  • 11KeitaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forThioubat 63'minutes
  • 15DiattaSubstituted forDiagneat 73'minutes
  • 17B Ndiaye
  • 10Mané
  • 9Niang

Substitutes

  • 1Diallo
  • 2Ciss
  • 4Cissé
  • 5Gueye
  • 6Sané
  • 7Konaté
  • 14Saivet
  • 18Sarr
  • 19Diagne
  • 20Thioub
  • 21Gassama
  • 23Gomis

Algeria

  • 23M'bolhi
  • 20AtalBooked at 24mins
  • 2Mandi
  • 4BenlamriBooked at 20mins
  • 21BensebainiSubstituted forFaresat 80'minutes
  • 17Guédioura
  • 7Mahrez
  • 10Feghouli
  • 22BennacerSubstituted forAbeidat 90+2'minutes
  • 8BelaïliSubstituted forDelortat 86'minutes
  • 9Bounedjah

Substitutes

  • 1Doukha
  • 3Tahrat
  • 5Halliche
  • 6Fares
  • 11Brahimi
  • 12Ounas
  • 13Slimani
  • 14Boudaoui
  • 15Delort
  • 16Oukidja
  • 18Zeffane
  • 19Abeid
Referee:
Janny Sikazwe

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamAlgeria
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away34

Live Text

Match ends, Senegal 0, Algeria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Senegal 0, Algeria 1.

Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Henri Saivet with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohamed Fares.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

Substitution

Substitution, Algeria. Mehdi Abeid replaces Ismael Bennacer.

Foul by Mbaye Diagne (Senegal).

Rais M'bolhi (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Baghdad Bounedjah.

Sada Thioub (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mohamed Fares (Algeria).

Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Delort (Algeria).

Substitution

Substitution, Senegal. Henri Saivet replaces Alfred N'Diaye.

Substitution

Substitution, Algeria. Andy Delort replaces Youcef Belaïli.

Foul by Sada Thioub (Senegal).

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Senegal).

Ismael Bennacer (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mbaye Diagne (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Algeria. Mohamed Fares replaces Ramy Bensebaini.

Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt saved. Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

Attempt blocked. Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Aissa Mandi.

Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Senegal).

Adlène Guédioura (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria).

Substitution

Substitution, Senegal. Mbaye Diagne replaces Krépin Diatta.

Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Adlène Guédioura.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali11004133
2Angola10101101
3Tunisia10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

