AC Milan: Marco Giampaolo appointed new head coach

AC Milan have appointed Marco Giampaolo as their new head coach on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 51-year-old succeeds Gennaro Gattuso, who quit the club last month after the Serie A side missed out on Champions League qualification.

Giampaolo left Sampdoria at the end of last season after guiding them to a ninth-placed finish in Serie A.

The Italian has also had spells in charge of Cagliari, Siena, Brescia and Empoli during his career.

Giampaolo's arrival comes just days after AC Milan legends Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini took up new positions at the club.

Boban left his position as deputy secretary general at Fifa to become Milan's new chief football officer.

Former captain Maldini, who spent 25 years at the club, has been confirmed as the club's new technical director.

AC Milan, seven-time champions of Europe, have not played in the Champions League since 2013-14.