Bangor 1876 to start in Gwynedd League

Bangor City FC, who played in the Cymru Alliance last season, are owned by Vaughan Sports Management.

Bangor 1876, the new club formed by disenchanted supporters of Bangor City FC, will begin life in the Gwynedd League for the 2019-20 season.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that Bangor 1876 will play in the fifth tier of the Welsh league.

The club will play its home games at Treborth, at Bangor University.

The news comes the same day Bangor FC avoided a High Court winding up order for the third time in 12 months, after paying an overdue tax bill.

Bangor City FC Supporters Association (BCFCSA) voted in favour of forming a new club in May, concerned by the way Bangor was being run.

Last year the club was demoted from the Welsh Premier League for financial reasons.

In May it was handed a deduction of 42 points achieved during the 2018-19 Cymru Alliance League campaign for alleged multiple breaches of FAW rules, which would have meant relegation to the Welsh Alliance.

This week the club's appeal against the points deduction was adjourned until 24 June.

The BCFCSA became a Supporters' Trust in May and the name Bangor 1876 acknowledges the origins of organised football in the city.

Einion Williams, on behalf of the Supporters' Trust, said: "This is excellent news for everybody connected with the Supporters' Trust, CPD Bangor 1876 FC and especially its supporters.

"I am delighted for everyone involved and would especially like to thank the FAW for their cooperation during the application process. I would also like to record my gratitude to the Supporters' Trust committee for all their hard work over the past few weeks and months.

"The FAW decision allows the club the opportunity to build a solid base for a supporter-owned, inclusive and family friendly club to serve the city of Bangor and the wider community.

"Our goal is to provide a club that will provide opportunity to the footballing talent in the area and a club that the community can be genuinely proud to be involved with and support."

"The challenge ahead is one we are very much looking forward to and we now have clarity and certainty over the club's position following the FAW's ruling."