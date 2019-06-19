Luke Conlan: Morecambe defender signs new contract

Luke Conlan in action for Morecambe
Luke Conlan joined Morecambe from Burnley in the summer of 2016

Morecambe left-back Luke Conlan has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for the Shrimps last season.

"I made no secret to the gaffer [Jim Bentley] that I had offers from other clubs over the summer," he told the club website.

"After consideration my relationship with the club and the manager, along with my team-mates, was more than enough to convince me to stay."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you