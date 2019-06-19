Craig Bryson: Aberdeen sign Derby midfielder on pre-contract

Craig Bryson playing for Derby against Southampton
Craig Bryson made more than 280 appearances for Derby

Aberdeen have signed experienced Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson on a pre-contract deal.

Bryson has most recently been playing at Pride Park, where he moved to from Kilmarnock in 2011, and had a loan spell at Cardiff in season 2017-18.

The 32-year-old won three caps for Scotland between 2010 and 2016.

The Dons have already signed defender Ash Taylor, striker Curtis Main, winger Ryan Hedges and teenage forward Michael Ruth so far this summer.

