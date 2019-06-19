Emotional Mikael Lustig confirms Celtic exit after seven-and-a-half years

Mikael Lustig, right, won 16 trophies at Celtic

Mikael Lustig says it is time for a "new chapter" as he announced his departure from Celtic after almost eight years in Scotland.

The Sweden right-back's contract with the Scottish champions expired at the end of the season with Gent rumoured to be interested in the 32-year-old.

Joining Celtic from Rosenborg in January 2012, Lustig made 276 appearances for the club.

"It's time for me and my family to move on," said Lustig on Instagram.

"I had no idea how much this club and everything that comes with it would mean to me when I signed 7.5 years ago.

"I wish I would've had the chance to get a proper good bye. I just want to say thank you to everyone I've had the honour to meet and work with at Celtic, all the players and staff.

"The memories will stay with me forever. Thank you to all of you that made Glasgow feel like home for me and my family for so many years. I will never forget your support. Hopefully I'll see you all soon. I'll definitely be back for the 10 in a row party!"

During his time at Celtic, the defender won 16 trophies, including eight league titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups.