Luis Enrique: Spain manager quits after 11 months

Spain manager Luis Enrique has stepped down from his role and will be replaced by assistant Robert Moreno after less than a year in charge.

The former Barcelona boss signed a two-year contract in July 2018.

Enrique had been absent since March because of "a family matter of an urgent nature" according to the Spanish Football Federation.

The 49-year-old took over the national team following their exit from the 2018 World Cup in the last 16.

He took charge of Spain's Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign before flying home for personal reasons.

Spain have won their past three games with Moreno in charge temporarily.

More to follow.