Andre Gomes: Everton close to signing Barcelona midfielder

Andre Gomes made 27 Premier League appearances for Everton last season, scoring one goal

Everton are close to completing the signing of Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

Reports in Catalonia say Everton have now agreed a £22m fee with Barcelona for the 25-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

Everton have been confident they would seal the transfer after Gomes made it clear he only wished to move to Merseyside, rejecting proposed interest from West Ham United.

It would be Everton's second signing of the summer after securing Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer.

The signing of Gomes will be a coup for manager Marco Silva, who was instrumental in persuading him to come to Everton after his career stalled at Barcelona.

It means Everton will have signed three players from Barcelona since Silva and director of football Marcel Brands arrived at Goodison Park last summer, with France full-back Lucas Digne and Colombia defender Yerry Mina also in their ranks having moved from the Nou Camp.

Everton are expected to recoup some of the outlay when Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic officially completes his proposed £14m move to CSKA Moscow after impressing on loan in Russia last season.

CSKA announced the 21-year-old, who made 19 appearances for Everton after a £10m move from Hajduk Split in August 2017, had signed a five-year deal on their social media channels but it is understood paperwork still needs to be completed before it can be officially announced.