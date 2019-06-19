Darren Sarll: Yeovil Town appoint ex-Stevenage boss as manager

Darren Sarll won 41 of his 114 games in charge of Stevenage between February 2016 and March 2018

National League side Yeovil Town have appointed former Stevenage boss Darren Sarll as their new first-team manager.

The 36-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Glovers, who were relegated from League Two last season.

Sarll has been out of management since being sacked by Boro in March 2018, and his appointment has been approved by the consortium which successfully agreed terms to take over the Glovers.

"These are exciting and challenging times," chairman John Fry said.

"To achieve our goal of promotion back to the English Football League, Darren will require the full support of everyone at Huish Park.

"Darren's appointment has been made with the full backing of the new owners and a further announcement on this will be made shortly, once we have received approval from the National League."