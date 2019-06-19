Rangers could face Progres rematch, Kilmarnock may take on Partizan

Rangers could not get past Progres Niederkorn in 2017

Rangers could face a rematch against Progres Niederkorn if they reach the Europa League second qualifying round.

The Luxembourg side, who beat Rangers in 2017, or League of Ireland side Cork City will play the winner of Rangers' tie with Prishtina or St Joseph's.

Aberdeen will take on Luxembourg's Fola Esch or Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere if they overcome Finnish side RoPS.

And the winner of Kilmarnock's tie with Wales' Connah's Quay Nomads will play Partizan of Serbia.

The second qualifying round ties will be played over 25 July and 1 August, with the opening qualifier played over 11 and 18 July.

The preliminary round ties involving Prishtina of Kosovo and Gibraltar's St Joseph's and Fola and Chikhura take place over 27 June and 4 July.

Rangers, then managed by Pedro Caixinha, were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Progres in the first qualifying round two years ago.

And Aberdeen and Fola have met in recent times, the Dons triumphing 3-2 on aggregate in their 2016 qualifying tie.