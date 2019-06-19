Man City: Kyle Walker agrees two-year contract extension

Manchester City's Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker made 65 appearances in City's title-winning season

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2024.

Walker, 29, became the world's most expensive defender when he joined City from Tottenham in a £53m deal in 2017.

The England full-back made 65 league appearances as the Blues won back-to-back titles under Pep Guardiola.

He also started the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals last season as City claimed an unprecedented domestic treble.

"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal," Walker said. "Playing for City has been everything I'd hoped it would be and more.

"It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here."

