Europa League: Crusaders could face Wolves in second qualifying round

Crusaders beat Ballinamallard in the Irish Cup final to seal their Europa League place

Crusaders will face Premier League side Wolves in the Europa League second qualifying round if they can overcome B36 Torshavn in their first round tie.

The Crues will host their Faroese opponents at Seaview on 11 July, with the away leg being staged a week later.

Linfield would face either Belarusian champions BATE Borisov or Piast Gliwice of Poland in the Champions League second qualifying round.

David Healy's side must first get past Rosenborg in the first round.

The loser of Linfield's tie with the Norwegian champions will drop into the Europa League qualifiers, with the loser of HJK Helsinki and HB Torshavn their potential opponents in that competition.

The Champions Path draw and the Europa League Path draw were both made in Lyon on Wednesday.

Cliftonville and Ballymena United must negotiate Europa League preliminary round ties in order to progress to the first qualifying round.

Ballymena will take on Malmo (Sweden) and Cliftonville face FK Haugesund (Norway) if the Irish League pair win their preliminary round matches.

Ballymena are at home to NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands in the first leg of their preliminary round tie on 27 June, with the return leg away on 4 July.

Cliftonville travel to face Barry Town in the first leg of their opening Europa League tie on 27 June, with the return leg at Solitude a week later.