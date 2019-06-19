Nikola Vlasic: CSKA Moscow set to sign Everton midfielder in £14m deal

Nikola Vlasic scored the only goal in CSKA Moscow's group-stage win over Real Madrid last October

Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic is set to join CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract in a deal worth around £14m.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 31 matches for the Russian Premier League club while on loan last season.

CSKA announced on Wednesday that Vlasic had signed his contract, but BBC Sport understands there is still paperwork to be completed on the transfer.

The Croatia international played 19 times for Everton, having signed from Hajduk Split for £10m in August 2017.

However, he made only six appearances after Sam Allardyce replaced Ronald Koeman as manager the following November, before Marco Silva took over and sent the midfielder out on loan last August.

In January, the midfielder said he had no future at Everton, adding: "I expect them to sell me as soon as they get their first bid."

At CSKA, Vlasic scored against Real Madrid in a shock Champions League victory last October.