Reece James: Doncaster Rovers sign left-back from Sunderland

Reece James made 30 appearances for Sunderland last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed left-back Reece James from fellow League One side Sunderland on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 30 appearances for the Black Cats last term, helping them reach the League One play-off final.

James began his career with Manchester United before moving to Wigan Athletic in the 2015 summer transfer window.

While with the Latics, James twice won promotion from League One before joining Sunderland last season.

