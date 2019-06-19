Josh Morris: Fleetwood Town sign ex-Scunthorpe midfielder on two-year deal

Josh Morris was released by Scunthorpe United at the end of the 2018-19 season

Fleetwood Town have signed former Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old began his career at Blackburn and previously had three loan spells with the Cod Army between February 2014 and May 2015.

"I was really impressed with the manager (Joey Barton) and the way he sold the club," said Morris.

"I know the chairman and his passion so after weighing everything up, it was the right decision."

