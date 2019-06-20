Jed Steer: Aston Villa goalkeeper signs new contract with Premier League club

Jed Steer (left) came into the Aston Villa team after Dean Smith was appointed manager

Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Having spent the first half of last season on loan at Charlton, the 26-year-old was a regular in Villa's team from February onwards and helped them win promotion via the play-offs.

He saved two penalties in Villa's semi-final shootout win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in May.

"To come back and be a part of a play-off winning side was great," he said.

Steer told BBC WM: "It's only recently you can actually look back and go 'that was great, it was brilliant', and a memory that we'll always have - but we need to focus on going forward now.

"We want to take what we did last season as a team, and as individuals, and go into next season with confidence and really give it a great go."

Villa assistant boss John Terry signed a new deal until 2021 on Wednesday.

Glenn Whelan, Alan Hutton and Albert Adomah were among the players released by Villa since they won promotion.

Anwar El Ghazi and Kortney Hause have signed from Lille and Wolves respectively this summer and Villa have an arrangement in place to do the same for another of last season's loanees, Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.

A club record deal for Brazilian striker Wesley has been agreed, subject to a work permit and international clearance, while Spanish forward Jota has joined from city rivals Birmingham.