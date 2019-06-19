Bangor City: Winding up order dismissed after tax bill is paid

Bangor City FC has staved off a High Court winding up order for the third time in 12 months.

At court in London, counsel for HM Revenue & Customs said the latest tax debt - said to be £2,856.36 - had been paid and asked for the winding up petition to be dismissed with costs.

Judge Mark Mullen agreed and dismissed the petition.

Two petitions were also dismissed in the summer of 2018 after Bangor City Football Club Ltd settled debts.

Last year the club was demoted from the Welsh Premier League for financial reasons.

At the beginning of 2019 the club had to ask shareholders to help pay electricity and water bills after supplies were cut off.

In May it was hit with a deduction of 42 points achieved during the 2018-19 Cymru Alliance League campaign for alleged multiple breaches of Football Association of Wales rules, which would have meant relegation to the Welsh Alliance.

This week the club's appeal against the points deduction was adjourned until 24 June.