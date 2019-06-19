Tony Clemo: Ex-Cardiff City chairman dies, aged 78

Tony Clemo (right) appointed Frank Burrows as manager of Cardiff City

Cardiff City have paid tribute to the club's former chairman Tony Clemo who has died at the age of 78.

Clemo was a member of the board at the club from 1973 until 1991 and chairman for six years between 1986 and 1992.

He was at the reins when the Bluebirds were promoted from the old Fourth Division and won the Welsh Cup in the 1987-88 season.

"Cardiff City would like to offer its condolences to Tony's family, friends and colleagues," said a club statement.

Clemo also served on the Football Association of Wales and ran a travel business.

A keen runner who represented Wales, Clemo had a personal best of 1.54 for 800 metres.