Champions League: Celtic could face Estonian or Macedonian sides in qualifying

Celtic will face Nomme Kalju of Estonia or Shkendija of Macedonia in the Champions League second qualifying round if they defeat Sarajevo.

The Glasgow side were drawn against the Bosnia-Herzegovina champions in the first qualifying round on Tuesday.

Nomme Kalju won their second domestic league title last year but currently lie third, nine points behind leaders Flora, after 15 games.

Shkendija have won their domestic league title for the last two seasons.

