Patrick Bauer: Preston North End sign Charlton Athletic defender on three-year deal

Preston North End have signed German defender Patrick Bauer on a three-year deal following his decision to leave fellow Championship side Charlton.

Bauer, 26, scored the late goal in the League One play-off final that won promotion for Charlton back to the second tier after a three-year absence.

But he turned down the offer of a new deal at Charlton, who are in talks about a potential takeover.

The ex-German youth international will officially complete his move on 1 July.

"I am happy to play finally in the Championship again," said Bauer, who joined Charlton from Portuguese top-flight side Maritimo in June 2015 when the Addicks were still a second-tier club.

"I was four years at Charlton. We had some disappointing moments, but also highs, like the promotion this season.

"I spent a good time there, but it was time for me to start a new chapter in my career."

Bauer is the first signing of the summer by Preston, who finished 14th in the Championship in 2018-19 and survived the potential loss of Alex Neil to West Bromwich Albion.

