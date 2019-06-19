Bury: Winding-up petition adjourned for six weeks by High Court

Ryan Lowe led Bury to automatic promotion from League Two last season before leaving to join Plymouth Argyle

A winding-up petition issued against League One club Bury has been adjourned for six weeks by the High Court.

It is the third time the case has been adjourned as the Shakers look for new ownership after Steve Dale put the club up for sale in April.

The case was originally brought by former head coach Chris Brass but was taken over by HM Revenue & Customs.

Wednesday's appearance had been scheduled for 15 May but was adjourned to allow the club to be sold.

During the court appearance, HM Revenue & Customs said they did not oppose the adjournment but were given permission to add debts of around £350,000 to the club.

Ahead of their latest High Court appearance, Bury North MP James Frith wrote to the court asking for a further adjournment as he had been made aware of two parties interested in the club.

Bury have experienced significant off-field problems this season and Dale says their troubles "turned out to be far in excess of what we could have comprehended" after he took over in December.

Club staff and players have experienced issues with delayed payment at the close of the 2018-19 season that saw them promoted back to League One.