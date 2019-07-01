Tariqe Fosu: Oxford United sign Charlton Athletic midfielder
Oxford United have completed the signing of midfielder Tariqe Fosu from Charlton for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 23-year-old links up with Oxford manager Karl Robinson for the second time in his career.
"Karl and I got on really well during my time at Charlton, so as soon as he called with an offer, I was up for it," Fosu told BBC Radio Oxford.
The former Reading trainee made 30 appearances for Charlton last season.
