Tariqe Fosu: Oxford United sign Charlton Athletic midfielder

Fosu scored against Oxford United for Charlton in October 2017

Oxford United have completed the signing of midfielder Tariqe Fosu from Charlton for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old links up with Oxford manager Karl Robinson for the second time in his career.

"Karl and I got on really well during my time at Charlton, so as soon as he called with an offer, I was up for it," Fosu told BBC Radio Oxford.

The former Reading trainee made 30 appearances for Charlton last season.

