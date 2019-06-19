Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Arsenal, Norwich, Motherwell, Derby, Gerrard, Tierney, Turnbull, Morelos

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal have heightened their interest in Celtic's Kieran Tierney after manager Unai Emery identified the 22-year-old Scotland international as his top left-back target. (Daily Mail)

Mexico City club Cruz Azul, led by former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, have targeted Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has rejected an approach from Derby County as the Championship club make contingency plans for the anticipated departure of Frank Lampard to Chelsea. (The Times)

Rangers say Steven Gerrard remains "100% committed" to the Ibrox club as they dismissed a report suggesting their manager had knocked back the chance to speak to Derby County about succeeding Frank Lampard if his former England team-mate moves to Chelsea this summer. (The Herald)

Motherwell accepted a £3.25m offer from Norwich City, who have been promoted to England's Premier League, for David Turnbull after Celtic earlier pulled out of the race for the 19-year-old midfielder despite agreeing a £3m fee. (The Herald)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull expressed his support for Norwich City in a tweet from 2015, saying "C'mon Norwich" before fellow Scot Alex Neil guided the Canaries to a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. (Scottish Sun)

English midfielder Chuks Aneke, the 25-year-old who has stalled on a new contract with MK Dons, is a transfer target for Hearts and Hibernian, but Barnsley, Hull City, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic are among the English clubs also interested. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Alex Gorrin, who left Motherwell this summer, is close to signing for Oxford United, who are also on the verge of securing fellow midfielder Chris Cadden from the Fir Park club. (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton Academical are to give Camelon striker Kieran Anderson a chance to impress in pre-season training after the 24-year-old scored 47 goals for the East of Scotland League club last season. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Hearts striker Husref Musemic, head coach of Bosnia-Herzegovina side Sarajevo, has admitted that Celtic was the draw he dreaded in the first round of Champions League qualifying. (The Scotsman)

Queen's Park head coach Mark Roberts hopes Kilmarnock put 10 goals past Connah's Quay Nomads in Europa League qualifying after the Welsh side "disrespected" the Scottish League Two club in last season's Scottish Challenge Cup. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been offered a role within the recruitment team at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray's new doubles partner, Feliciano Lopez, has been named in a Spanish police investigation into match-fixing after a defeat at Wimbledon. (Metro)

Richie Gray, the forward who helped Toulouse win the French Top 14 title, could still be "in the mix" for Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad in the event of injuries, head coach Gregor Townsend has said. (The Scotsman)

Scotland head coach is confident that Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown will be fit for the Rugby World Cup finals after having an operation on a foot injury. (The Scotsman)