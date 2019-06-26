Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Uganda1Zimbabwe0

Uganda v Zimbabwe

Line-ups

Uganda

  • 18Onyango
  • 5Mugabi
  • 12Mukiibi
  • 16Wasswa
  • 15Walusimbi
  • 8Aucho
  • 23Azira
  • 22Abdu
  • 17Miya
  • 7Okwi
  • 9Kaddu

Substitutes

  • 1Odongkara
  • 2Ochaya
  • 3Awany
  • 4Juuko
  • 6Lwanga
  • 10Kizito
  • 11Nsibambi
  • 13Kateregga
  • 14Wadada
  • 19Magoola
  • 20Muleme
  • 21Kyambadde

Zimbabwe

  • 16Chigova
  • 2Darikwa
  • 6Mudimu
  • 15Hadebe
  • 5Lunga
  • 21Kamusoko
  • 3Phiri
  • 10Karuru
  • 11Billiat
  • 17Musona
  • 7Chawapiwa

Substitutes

  • 4Pfumbidzai
  • 8Munetsi
  • 9Rusike
  • 12Dzingai
  • 13Chipezeze
  • 14Kadewere
  • 19Mutizwa
  • 20Mahachi
  • 22Mhlanga
Referee:
Eric Otogo-Castane

Match Stats

Home TeamUgandaAway TeamZimbabwe
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe).

Lumala Abdu (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Knowledge Musona with a cross.

Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.

Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.

Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Patrick Kaddu.

Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.

Talent Chawapiwa (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Khama Billiat.

Ovidy Karuru (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lumala Abdu (Uganda).

Foul by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe).

Lumala Abdu (Uganda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).

Patrick Kaddu (Uganda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Uganda. Godfrey Walusimbi tries a through ball, but Patrick Kaddu is caught offside.

Foul by Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe).

Farouk Miya (Uganda) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Zimbabwe. Teenage Hadebe tries a through ball, but Khama Billiat is caught offside.

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Uganda).

Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Phiri.

Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Talent Chawapiwa with a cross.

Foul by Patrick Kaddu (Uganda).

Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Zimbabwe. Teenage Hadebe tries a through ball, but Knowledge Musona is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Uganda 1, Zimbabwe 0. Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Lumala Abdu (Uganda) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khalid Aucho.

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Divine Lunga.

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe).

Offside, Zimbabwe. Alec Mudimu tries a through ball, but Khama Billiat is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.

Farouk Miya (Uganda) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).

Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Uganda).

Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uganda22003036
2Egypt11001013
3DR Congo100102-20
4Zimbabwe200202-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar10102201
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria11002023
2Senegal11002023
3Kenya100102-20
4Tanzania100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali11004133
2Angola10101101
3Tunisia10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
