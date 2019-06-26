Foul by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe).
Uganda v Zimbabwe
Line-ups
Uganda
- 18Onyango
- 5Mugabi
- 12Mukiibi
- 16Wasswa
- 15Walusimbi
- 8Aucho
- 23Azira
- 22Abdu
- 17Miya
- 7Okwi
- 9Kaddu
Substitutes
- 1Odongkara
- 2Ochaya
- 3Awany
- 4Juuko
- 6Lwanga
- 10Kizito
- 11Nsibambi
- 13Kateregga
- 14Wadada
- 19Magoola
- 20Muleme
- 21Kyambadde
Zimbabwe
- 16Chigova
- 2Darikwa
- 6Mudimu
- 15Hadebe
- 5Lunga
- 21Kamusoko
- 3Phiri
- 10Karuru
- 11Billiat
- 17Musona
- 7Chawapiwa
Substitutes
- 4Pfumbidzai
- 8Munetsi
- 9Rusike
- 12Dzingai
- 13Chipezeze
- 14Kadewere
- 19Mutizwa
- 20Mahachi
- 22Mhlanga
- Referee:
- Eric Otogo-Castane
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Lumala Abdu (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Knowledge Musona with a cross.
Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.
Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.
Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Patrick Kaddu.
Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.
Talent Chawapiwa (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).
Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Khama Billiat.
Ovidy Karuru (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lumala Abdu (Uganda).
Foul by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe).
Lumala Abdu (Uganda) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).
Patrick Kaddu (Uganda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Uganda. Godfrey Walusimbi tries a through ball, but Patrick Kaddu is caught offside.
Foul by Alec Mudimu (Zimbabwe).
Farouk Miya (Uganda) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Zimbabwe. Teenage Hadebe tries a through ball, but Khama Billiat is caught offside.
Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Uganda).
Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Phiri.
Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Talent Chawapiwa with a cross.
Foul by Patrick Kaddu (Uganda).
Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Zimbabwe. Teenage Hadebe tries a through ball, but Knowledge Musona is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Uganda 1, Zimbabwe 0. Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lumala Abdu (Uganda) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khalid Aucho.
Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Divine Lunga.
Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Zimbabwe).
Offside, Zimbabwe. Alec Mudimu tries a through ball, but Khama Billiat is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ovidy Karuru.
Farouk Miya (Uganda) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).
Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Uganda).
Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.