Match ends, Egypt 2, Congo DR 0.
Egypt 2-0 DR Congo: Mohamed Salah helps Africa Cup of Nations hosts into last 16
Mohamed Salah made one and scored one as hosts Egypt beat DR Congo 2-0 to move into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Egypt went ahead when Salah's cross was met by Aston Villa's Ahmed Elmohamady, who finished at the second attempt.
Liverpool forward Salah then added a second with a powerful strike when surrounded by two DR Congo players after a fine run from Trezeguet.
Seven-time winners Egypt join Nigeria in the last 16 of the competition.
The Super Eagles beat Guinea 1-0 in the opening match on Wednesday to become the first nation into the knockout phase.
Egypt, who last won the tournament in 2010 and lost in the 2017 final, secured their second win in two matches to move on to six points and guarantee a top-two finish in Group A.
DR Congo hit the woodwork twice, through Marcel Tisserand when it was goalless and then again with a header from Jonathan Bolingi when Egypt were ahead 1-0.
Yannick Bolasie, who is an Everton player but spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and then at Anderlecht, nearly pulled a goal back late on but curled a free-kick just wide.
This was DR Congo's second defeat in two games and they have to beat Zimbabwe on Sunday and hope they claim one of the four spots available to teams finishing third in their group.
Egypt had begun their campaign with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe and will go through as group winners if they avoid defeat against second-placed Uganda on Sunday.
Analysis
BBC World's Piers Edwards at the Cairo International Stadium
Egypt cruised into the knockout stages with an ultimately comfortable 2-0 win against a DR Congo side who have yet to score at these finals.
Egypt's first was a little fortunate, as the ball fell kindly to Elmohamady, but their second was superb as the forceful Trezeguet scythed through midfield before teeing up Salah, who finished with aplomb.
Trezeguet has been arguably Egypt's best player so far, impressing with his drive and direct approach, while Salah has often looked leggy after an arduous season.
While Egypt look solid enough at the back, with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawi showing superb reflexes on one occasion, Morwen Mahsen's role is surely up for grabs as the striker failed to make any impact again - with his replacement Ahmed Hassan Kouka looking more threatening.
Line-ups
Egypt
- 16Mohamed El-Shenawy
- 3El Mohamady
- 20Alaa EldinBooked at 81mins
- 6Hegazi
- 12Ashraf
- 8Hamed
- 17ElnenyBooked at 68mins
- 10Salah
- 19El SaidSubstituted forSoliman Saidat 68'minutes
- 7TrézéguetSubstituted forMohamed Ghazalat 84'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 9MohsenSubstituted forHassan Mahgoubat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Razek El-Shenawy
- 2Morsy El Mohamady
- 4Gaber
- 5Mohamed Ghazal
- 11Soliman Said
- 13Mansour
- 14Ali Kamel
- 15Hamdi
- 18Hassan Mahgoub
- 21Emad
- 23Abdel Rehim
DR Congo
- 1Matampi
- 2Mpeko
- 15Luyindama
- 5Tisserand
- 3MuzingaBooked at 59mins
- 12Moke
- 18BokadiBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBolasieat 64'minutes
- 9Bolingi
- 8MputuSubstituted forEliaat 45'minutes
- 20Maghoma
- 17Bakambu
Substitutes
- 4Ungenda
- 6Akolo
- 7Mulumbu
- 10M'Poku
- 11Bolasie
- 13Elia
- 14Masuaku
- 16Mossi
- 19Assombalonga
- 21Shabani
- 22Mbemba
- 23Mandanda
- Referee:
- Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Egypt 2, Congo DR 0.
Attempt blocked. Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Congo DR) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Issama Mpeko.
Attempt missed. Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Meschak Elia (Congo DR) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Bakambu.
Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).
Meschak Elia (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tarek Hamed (Egypt).
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarek Hamed.
Booking
Ali Ghazal (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ali Ghazal (Egypt).
Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Mahmoud Alaa.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Bolingi.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Ali Ghazal replaces Trézéguet.
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt).
Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Egypt. Trézéguet tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Christian Luyindama (Congo DR) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross.
Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).
Christian Luyindama (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mohamed El-Shenawy (Egypt).
Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Bolingi (Congo DR).
Attempt blocked. Ngonda Muzinga (Congo DR) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma.
Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Issama Mpeko (Congo DR).
Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt).
Jonathan Bolingi (Congo DR) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Issama Mpeko (Congo DR).
Attempt blocked. Issama Mpeko (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.