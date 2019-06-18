David Turnbull: Motherwell accept Norwich bid for teenage Celtic target

By Scott Mullen and Stefan Bienkowski

BBC Sport Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device

Celtic target David Turnbull's Motherwell goals

Motherwell have accepted a fee to the value of £3.25m for midfielder David Turnbull from Norwich City.

The newly promoted Premier League club submitted a successful bid to the Fir Park outfit after monitoring Turnbull's situation with Celtic.

They matched an offer of £3m plus £250,000 in add-ons from Celtic that Motherwell accepted last week.

But the 19-year-old and the Scottish champions could not reach an agreement over personal terms.

Celtic released a statement on Friday to say the "magnificent" offer made to Turnbull had not been accepted.

And it now looks less likely the Scotland Under-21 player, who scored 15 goals for his boyhood club last season, will join Neil Lennon's side.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you