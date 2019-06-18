David Turnbull: Motherwell accept Norwich bid for teenage Celtic target
Motherwell have accepted a fee to the value of £3.25m for midfielder David Turnbull from Norwich City.
The newly promoted Premier League club submitted a successful bid to the Fir Park outfit after monitoring Turnbull's situation with Celtic.
They matched an offer of £3m plus £250,000 in add-ons from Celtic that Motherwell accepted last week.
But the 19-year-old and the Scottish champions could not reach an agreement over personal terms.
Celtic released a statement on Friday to say the "magnificent" offer made to Turnbull had not been accepted.
And it now looks less likely the Scotland Under-21 player, who scored 15 goals for his boyhood club last season, will join Neil Lennon's side.