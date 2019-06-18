Women's World Cup: England focus before Japan is on topping group, says Neville

Phil Neville's England have won four of the last five games since losing to Canada in a friendly on 5 April

Japan v England, Fifa Women's World Cup Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Wednesday, 19 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Manager Phil Neville says England are focused on topping Group D at the Women's World Cup even though finishing as runners-up could mean a more favourable draw further down the line.

If the Lionesses avoid defeat against Japan they will face one of the best third-place finishers in the last 16.

But it means they will also be on the same side of the draw as hosts France and, most likely, holders the USA.

"My view is that we want to win seven games in this World Cup," said Neville.

And he said that is the case "no matter what route we take".

Having already beaten Scotland and Argentina, England start their third and final group game on Wednesday two points above second-placed Japan, the 2011 world champions.

However, defeat in Nice by Japan, who have secured a place in the knockout stage, will see England come up against tough opposition in the next round - either Euro 2017 winners the Netherlands or 2015 World Cup quarter-finalists Canada.

"There were five or six permutations, now that's been whittled down, and there are pitfalls in finishing first and second," added Neville on Tuesday.

"We've got a long way to go. It start's tomorrow [Wednesday] night - we are going out to win it with the strongest possible team."

Media playback is not supported on this device Jodie Taylor's goal gives England a narrow win over a stubborn Argentina side in Le Havre

Neville has a full squad to choose from, with Toni Duggan returning from a thigh injury after missing the first two wins, over Scotland and Argentina.

The last time England and Japan met at a World Cup in 2015, former manager Mark Sampson said he would "bite your arm off and two legs" if it meant his side could secure a win against the then defending champions.

The Lionesses were the underdogs then and only came unstuck in injury time, when a Laura Bassett own goal saw them lose 2-1 in the semi-finals as Japan went on to finish as runners-up to the USA.

Although they are looking to reach their third consecutive final, Japan are a different proposition now and are seventh in the rankings, four places behind England.

They are bringing through a group of young players for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. The average age of the squad is 24 and 17 players are making their World Cup debuts.

Despite that, Neville said: "I've got to be honest with you, I would bite your legs off to win tomorrow night."

Talking about the England team who went on to finish in third in 2015, he said: "Looking back to the team photo when they were celebrating winning that third-fourth place game, I'm thinking there were some world class players in the team.

"Mark Sampson deserves unbelievable respect, and those players they didn't just kick it long, they played good football and had unbelievable players."

Under Neville, England came away 3-0 winners against Japan at the invitational SheBelieves Cup in March.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Japan 0-3 England

But his opposition number Asako Takakura was not despondent about that result, saying: "We don't have a negative impression about that defeat.

"We managed to try all the things that we wanted to - to test ourselves.

"Now we are in a wonderful tournament and we are going to play against a wonderful team and we're really looking forward to it.

"Our team has character as a squad and I want them to fulfil their potential."

