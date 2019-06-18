Mathieu Baudry: Swindon Town sign former Milton Keynes Dons defender

Mathieu Baudry's first club in English football was at Bournemouth following spells at Le Havre and Troyes

League Two side Swindon Town have signed defender Mathieu Baudry following his end-of-season release by Milton Keynes Dons.

The 31-year-old Frenchman has signed a one-year deal to become Swindon's fourth summer signing.

"Mathieu's experienced," said boss Richie Wellens. "A very good character.

"I was aware of him at Doncaster where he won promotion from this league. He can read the game well - he's a good size and a good character."

Swindon. who finished 13th in League Two last season, have now signed three defenders since the start of June.

Baudry joins former Swansea City full-back Tyler Reid, Portsmouth midfielder Adam May and former Manchester United trainee left-back Zeki Fryers following his release by Barnsley,

