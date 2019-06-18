Kevin Ellison: Morecambe forward, 40, signs new one-year deal
Morecambe's 40-year-old forward Kevin Ellison has signed a new one-year deal with the League Two club.
He scored seven goals in 2018-19 as the Shrimps finished 17th, 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
Ex-Rotherham man Ellison was one of two 40-year-olds to make an appearance in the EFL last season - he is 23 days younger than Crawley's Dannie Bulman.
"I have had 20 seasons now as a professional and I am still as hungry as ever," Ellison said.
Ellison has scored 86 goals in eight years with Morecambe.